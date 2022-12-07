scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Election Coverage
Pause slide

Dvio enters the podcast market with regional content creators

The creators include Urlo Muchatlu of Anil Geela Podcast, Prasad of Tech In Telugu with Prasad, Gopi and Sudhakar, Rj Sha, Rj Ananthi, Aranthangi Nisha, Rajmohan, Rishipedia, Kishen Das, Shanthnu & Kiki and MaKaPa Anand

Written by BrandWagon Online
Dvio enters the podcast market with regional content creators
Divo recently entered the podcast market in India in association with Spotify

Digital media and music company Dvio has announced that the company has onboarded multiple content creators to release an exclusive podcast in regional languages. The creators include Urlo Muchatlu of Anil Geela Podcast, Prasad of Tech In Telugu with Prasad, Gopi and Sudhakar, Rj Sha, Rj Ananthi, Aranthangi Nisha, Rajmohan, Rishipedia, Kishen Das, Shanthnu & Kiki and MaKaPa Anand.

For Shahir Muneer, founder and director, Divo, the company has noticed a rise in demand for regional and local language content on video and audio streaming apps. “The podcast industry is growing at a humongous rate and even the adaption is very high, in rural as well as urban India. With this step, we aim to increase our offerings in the podcast segment and look forward to working with more content creators in building their profile,” he added.

To reach its aim, Divo recently entered the podcast market in India in association with Spotify to build and launch Spotify-exclusive audio content from its talent pool.

Also Read

Also Read: IdeateLabs announces appointments of Raman Minhas as CCO, Megha Ahuja as EVP

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Media

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.