DViO digital launches digital campaign ‘Lalkaar Ladkiyon Ki’ for My11Circle

Digital-first marketing agency DViO Digital has launched a campaign for the fantasy cricket app My11Circle. Titled, ‘Lalkaar Ladkiyon Ki’, the campaign aims to promote and build momentum for the Women’s T20 World Cup, a tournament to showcase women’s representation in the cricket league. For Sowmya Iyer, founder and CEO, DViO Digital, Women have been thriving in sports for over a decade now. “While the landscape for women’s cricket has made exceptional strides in the past few years, there is a lot of sweat, blood, and tears these women put in to make their place in a male-dominant sport like cricket. Through this campaign, we wanted to celebrate the rigour, passion, and work those women put in when they strive to outdo themselves as athletes, ” she added.

Set in the backdrop of prominent women cricketers practicing and preparing for the match, the 45-second video narrates how women have shown resilience and grit to leave a mark in the field of cricket. The digital film highlights their efforts to glory over the everlasting criticism and feeling of self-doubt. It talks about how the players have used their circumstances as their aegis to overcome the challenges that come their way. The video ends with a strong message that sports are not only for men, and this time we should listen to and support ‘Lalkaar Ladkiyon Ki’, which translates to ‘challenge of the women’. “The Women in blue have been a true inspiration for millions of young girls eager to venture into sports, and their support has multiplied since 2017. ‘Lalkaar Ladkiyon Ki’ is a small tribute to celebrate their exemplary performance and constant efforts to promote women’s cricket in India,” Avik Das Kanungo, director, brand and marketing strategy, Games24x7, said.

Launched in 2019, My11Circle is a fantasy sports platform. DViO Digital is a multinational, integrated, creative-tech company with offices in India, the United Arab Emirates, and Malaysia.

