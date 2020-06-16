DViO Digital awarded the digital mandate of McDonald’s India – North and East

The account was won following a multi-agency pitch

Integrated marketing company DViO Digital has won the mandate to handle McDonald’s digital outlay in the North and East India. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch from New Delhi. As per the mandate, DViO Digital will be working hand in hand with the McDonald’s India – North and East marketing team directly towards building brand equity and enhancing value in the digital world.

According to Robert Hunghanfoo, head – Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt. Ltd., digital is a very dynamic space and for a brand like ours we needed a partner who could create fun, exciting, unforgettable brand campaigns and content to connect and engage with our customers. “DViO’s strategy resonated well with our business goals. We look forward to working with them in our journey of building our brand visibility in this competitive digital space,” he added on the association.

McDonald’s has built a strong reputation for their food and customer experience over the years with its quality restaurant experience, Sowmya Iyer, founder and CEO, DViO Digital states. “At DViO, we will leverage the digital platform to highlight that. We are looking forward to building a strong relationship with them and tapping into new customer bases,” she added.

DViO Digital is a digital focused integrated agency that offers services such as campaign management, social media marketing, media planning and buying, website designing and development, online reputation management, search engine marketing, search engine optimisation among others that enables brands to connect with its consumers effectively. The company’s client portfolio includes brands including Motul India, Exide Life Insurance, Reliance Mutual Funds, Gaana, W For Woman, Sikkim Manipal University, Star Gold Select as well as others.

