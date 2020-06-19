Duroflex raises awareness on back care with #GotYourBack campaign

The film draws attention towards the importance of using an orthopaedic mattress

In order to raise awareness on the importance of back care and back health amid the ongoing crisis in the country, Duroflex has launched a new campaign #GotYourBack ahead of International Yoga Day on June 21. The campaign highlights the importance of using an orthopaedic mattress for good back health especially during these times.

Aimed at highlighting changed habits during the lockdown, the film captures various positions that people tend to take which can strain their backs. From sitting on a video call (Gyaan Asana), lying on the floor with the laptop (Legroom Asana), slouching and watching TV (Binge Asana), or exerting their back doing household chores (Daily Duty Asana), the film highlights everyday moments of people as they tend to spend more time at home during these days. “As a sizeable number of people spend more time working and doing other activities from home, the pressure on the back is only mounting,” the company said on the launch of the campaign.

According to Smita Murarka, vice-president, Marketing and E-Commerce, Duroflex, the back is an important muscle in our body which needs to be strong and flexible to carry us through the day, however, the new lifestyle change has led to an increase in day-to-day stress and strain resulting in spine issues and back problems. “For World Yoga Day, we decided to generate awareness on taking care of our backs with our communication, DuroAsana, and drive the importance of our certified orthopedic mattress, Duropedic to do just that whilst you sleep,” she added further.

Founded in 1963, Duroflex is a brand in the mattress and sleep products category.

