Duroflex encourages consumers to explore new possibilities during lockdown

The campaign has been launched across the digital platforms of the brand as well as on Youtube.

With an attempt to promote optimism during lockdown, Duroflex has launched a digital campaign #BetterTomorrow, that encourages consumers to venture out and explore new solutions and possibilities. The campaign extends its conversation on the importance of a better sleep in order to be well prepared for the day ahead.

Through the campaign, the brand aims to encourage people to explore new skills, wake up to old passions and learn new hobbies for a better tomorrow. According to Smita Murarka, vice president, marketing, Duroflex, during these torrid times of social distancing and business shutdowns, consumers often look for solace, which is why we wanted to be their support system and stay connected with them throughout. “We understood their needs and pivoted all our efforts towards conversations relevant to them at all times, keeping abreast of their changing moods. Right from reminding them about the joy of staying in to calming their anxiety around it, we echoed their needs at different stages of the lockdown,” she added.

The campaign has been launched across the digital platforms of the brand as well as on Youtube. “With our new communication, #BetterTomorrow, we want to culminate consumers’ impending feeling of how things will be post the lockdown. We are encouraging people to dream of a better tomorrow and to rise and prepare themselves for embracing it,” Mururka stated.

Apart from the campaign, since the beginning of the lockdown, Duroflex started the conversation on ‘Sleeping for immunity.’ The brand also provided comforting and emotional reassurance with ‘Stay In’, urging people to stay home and stay safe. When the lockdown got extended and anxiety seeped in, Duroflex’s ‘Sleep Therapy’ initiative involved hosting activities on their social media like Yoga Nidra and live bedtime accoustic concerts. The activities also included full body work out, bed yoga and running drills with experts like Yasmin Karachiwala, Ayesha Bilimoria, Vanadama Gupta among others.

Read Also: Fastrack’s new campaign #WhatYouHeartNow highlights new habits of GEN-Z during lockdown

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook