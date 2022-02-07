Duroflex elevates Mohanraj J as CEO

He takes over from Mathew Chandy who will now be serving as the CMD of the Group

Duroflex Group has announced the elevation of Mohanraj J as CEO of its omni channel consumer brand, Duroflex. In the new role, his responsibilities will span across the retail, e-commerce and D2C business of Duroflex. Mohanraj takes over from Mathew Chandy who will now be serving as the CMD of the Group.

Mohanraj has been with the company for more than six years in various leadership roles and will now spearhead Duroflex’s growth and expansion in the coming years. “In his journey, Mohan has enabled Duroflex to achieve major milestones. He has led the company through a successful national expansion. He also shaped the company’s D2C foray and exponentially elevated the retail experience through company owned and company operated stores. Duroflex’s exponential growth in the past few years is a testament to Mohan’s drive and leadership,” the company said in a statement.

As per Mathew Chandy, CMD, Duroflex, Duroflex Group has experienced tremendous growth in the past two years. “Despite the pandemic related chaos and market volatility, we are still on track to join the 1000 crore club. Mohan’s influential and decisive contribution has helped Duroflex stay resilient and accomplish that goal. He’s been instrumental in building our leadership team and culture. I am excited and privileged to be surrounded by such amazing professionals. Together we are building a really dynamic, empathic and technology led organisation,” Chandy added.

“It is an exciting time for Duroflex, and I feel privileged to take on this role. Over the years, we have built a strong and loyal consumer base and to ensure that we continue to deliver on our commitments, I plan to leverage our customer-focused strategy, our sustainable operational excellence and company culture with the goal of taking Duroflex to new levels of success. We will further expand on improving our customer experience with technology at core and continue to build a culture that believes in people first,” Mohanraj J, stated in the new role.

Read Also: Advertising volumes of music genre grew by 42% in 2021 over 2020: Report

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook