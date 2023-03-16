Durex launches their first non-latex condoms, Durex Real Feel

Durex has launched Durex Real Feel, a non-latex range of condoms. As per the company, Real Feel is made of polyisoprene material which is softer than latex rubber and provides skin on skin feeling to partners. With this launch, the brand aims to intensify and enhance sexual encounters between couples by offering a natural “skin” like feeling, while being protected.

Durex’s consumer insights indicate No. 1 reason for people stopping use of condom is lack of enjoyment. The rubbery feel of an ordinary condom takes away the pleasure of the moment. Durex Real Feel offers consumers the feeling of real skin that facilitates a raw and natural sexual experience in the bedroom. The company claims that this launch is unique and made of India’s most advanced condom material, helping consumers strengthen the emotional and physical connect with their partners.

The new Durex Real-Feel TVC showcases how the product enhances consumer’s bedroom experience with a natural skin like feeling. Conceptualised by Havas Worldwide and directed by ad-filmmaker, Dibakar Banerjee, the latest TVC revolves around a couple enjoying a beach vacation and the switch from black & white to colour gradient portrays how Durex’s real feel brings life to the couple’s mundane sexual experience.

Dilen Gandhi, regional marketing director, South Asia – Health and Nutrition, Reckitt, said “Durex Real Feel caters to the need for sex without condoms that many desire by providing real-skin feel without compromising on protection. The latest range of condoms created using polyisoprene rubber which is non-latex and softer than natural rubber latex to provide couples a more intimate and natural sexual experience.”

Bobby Pawar, chairman and chief creative officer, Havas Group India said “The sexual wellness market has always been evolving, and over the last few years we have seen a lot of new innovations especially in the condom category. For a market like India where the consumer prefers having unsafe sex rather than using a condom as it feels unreal and kills the feeling, we conceptualised the TVC which helps the people realise that Real Feel will help bring more enjoyment and feeling into their sexual experiences. As Real Feel is not just a regular condom it’s made from India’s most advanced material that imitates the Skin on Skin feeling.”

The newly launched Durex Real Feel are available in retail stores across India and e-commerce websites priced at INR 550 for a pack of 10 and INR 165 for a pack of 3.

