Durex launches its new condom offering Durex Intense with #Intensegasm campaign

Durex has launched its new offering in the condoms category, Durex Intense with an ad campaign. The #Intensegasm campaign throws light on female ‘half-gasms’ to highlight the additional needs of a woman. With this launch, the brand aims to enhance the sexual journey of a woman through heightened stimulation, for a, more intense experience. Directed by Bobby Pawar, the campaign is conceptualised by Havas Group India.

The new #MakeitIntense ad film supporting the launch highlights the need for added stimulation in a woman’s sexual journey to make her experience more intense. The ad shows a couple dropping out of an aeroplane mid-air and the impact of desirex gel is brought out through ice crystals being formed on the woman’s body to highlight the cooling sensation. The film ends with her going ‘wow’ to convey an intense experience.

For Dilen Gandhi, regional marketing director, South Asia, health and nutrition, Reckitt, as the second-largest condom brand in India today, Durex is consistently innovating, pushing boundaries to recognise gaps in sexual relationships, and creating solutions to address them. “Durex Intense is curated with ribs, dots and a unique cooling gel that enhances stimulation during sex making the experience more intense for the woman and her partner. We are positive that Intense will help women achieve an intense experience,” he stated.

For Bobby Pawar, chairman and chief creative officer, Havas Group India, Durex puts female experience at the forefront. “A true flagbearer of gender equality, Durex is championing bold and relevant conversations. The new #MakeItIntense film by Durex is in alignment with Havas’ Meaningful (difference, brands and conversations) philosophy where we drive creatives that bring about a change in mindsets through bold messaging. The thrill of a intense experience is brought out beautifully in this film and revels in the power of great sex every time one uses Durex Intense condoms,” he added.

