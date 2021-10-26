Durables sector registered ad volumes growth across all mediums in Jan-August 2021: Report

The category saw a growth of 2.3 times in ad insertions on digital

The durables sector saw a 74% increase in ad volumes on television in the January-August 2021 period, compared to the same period last year. The category saw a growth of 2.3 times in ad insertions on digital, according to the data released by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research. Moreover, ad space in print and advertising volumes on radio registered two times and three times growth respectively.

As per the report, television ad volumes for the durables sector witnessed a 40% month-on-month increase in April 2021. In this segment, air coolers and fans topped the chart with a 13% share of television ad volumes each, followed by air conditioners, refrigerators with 11% and seven percent share respectively. The top ten categories accounted for a 73% share of ad volumes in the segment. Among all advertisers in the category, Bajaj Electricals emerged as the top advertiser accounting for seven percent share of television ad volumes.

On television, the news genre was most preferred by advertisers as it accounted for a 55% share of the durables ad volumes on TV. Following this was the general entertainment channels (GEC) genre with 20% share, and movie genre accounting for 14% share. On the other hand, news bulletin was the most preferred program genre with a 40% share of ad volumes for the sector. In addition, prime time had the highest share of advertising volumes at 36%.

In print, consumer durables or home appliances led the chart with a 44% share of advertising space. Among the top ten advertisers in the durable category, TTK Prestige India emerged as top advertiser as it accounted for 18% ad space share. Hindi publications accounted for 34% share of durables sector advertisements followed by English publications at 30%. Publications from South and North zone together added more than 60% share of print ad space. 57% of the advertisements in print were for sales promotion purposes and 42% were launched for brand promotions.

As for radio, the top 10 categories advertised under the durables sector had more than 80% share of ad volumes. According to the report, air conditioner and mixer-grinder category topped the list with 13% share each. The evening, afternoon and morning time bands together had a 98% share of radio advertising for the sector. However, the evening time band was the most preferred time band with a 36% share of ad volumes.

On digital, the consumer durables or home appliances category topped with 19% of the sector’s ad insertions. The top 10 advertisers accounted for 64% share of ad insertions in the period among which Dyson Technology India led the chart with 19% share. 81% of advertisements on digital were display ads, while the remaining 19% were video ads. Meanwhile, desktop display topped with 45% share followed by mobile display with 35% share among all digital platforms.

