Dunzo’s brand lead Sai Ganesh quits

Sai Ganesh has left Dunzo, a logistics and grocery delivery application, where he was the brand lead. He shared the update via his LinkedIn account on Wednesday but did not provide details about his next move.



During his near four-year long stint, he was also responsible for developing Dunzo Daily – the app’s quick grocery delivery division.



“Four years back Kabeer Biswas (CEO and co-founder, Dunzo) and I spoke over an exploratory call, and that day felt like ‘a big white sheet of paper. A day full of possibilities.’ The promise of possibility stood true for the next four years. He gave me freedom and space to shine, and do truly meaningful work. Now it’s time to take a break from Dunzo,” Ganesh’s LinkedIn post read.

