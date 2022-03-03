Dunzo brings Sivaangi Krishnakumar onboard to endorse Dunzo Daily in Chennai

The campaign will be filmed by Basta Films

Dunzo has roped in playback singer and actress Sivaangi Krishnakumar as the face of its brand campaign to announce the launch of Dunzo Daily in Chennai. In the advertisement for the campaign, Krishnakumar dons the character of a Chennai resident explaining to a non-resident about what the state has to offer. She promotes ‘Dunzo Daily’ as the latest addition to the city. “Dunzo Daily has been transforming the way consumers shop for their daily essentials in India. Sivaangi Krishnakumar is a household favourite in the city and the state and she was the perfect fit to reiterate our commitment to provide every household in Chennai with access to the top selection products they need, instantly, and conveniently,” Sai Ganesh, head of brand, Dunzo, said.

In the ad film, Sivaangi Krishnakumar takes a dig at the rest of India’s stereotypes about Chennai. Through the two characters, one of an expat and the other as a local, the singer highlights the people, places, and delicacies that symbolises the culture, and heritage of the city. Filmed by Basta Films, the ad film is conceptualised, written, and directed by Dunzo’s in-house brand team led by Sai Ganesh.

The first phase of this campaign began in August 2021, with the introduction of Dunzo Daily in Bengaluru. The campaign, dubbed ‘Grocery ka Drama Chhodo, Dunzo Daily Karo,’ was spread over a month and featured four separate films starring Sunny Deol, Puneeth Rajkumar, Sunil Grover, and Karisma Kapoor, respectively. The ad film drew parallels between the grocery-related drama in Indian households and every Indian’s go-to place for all things drama – Bollywood. Using iconic dialogues like “Tareekh pe Tareekh” and “Sattar minute hai tumhare paas” to songs like “If you come today“, it showcased the contrast between the struggle of shopping at alternate places versus the ease of shopping on Dunzo Daily. Recently, Dunzo roped in Shivaji Satam, who is best known for playing the role of ACP Pradyuman in crime TV series CID, as the face of their brand campaign for Dunzo Daily in Pune.

