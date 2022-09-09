Dukaan partners with ShareChat and Moj

E-commerce enabler Dukaan have entered into a strategic partnership with ShareChat (Mohalla Tech) to power a new era of live commerce in India. Through this partnership, Dukaan will enable the merchants on its platform to collaborate with creators present on ShareChat and Moj to promote their products through video and live content.

SMBs and e-commerce brands are struggling with high customer acquisition costs on the platforms like Facebook and Google Ads, while the creator economy is emerging as a new frontier for generating the demand cost-effectively, Suumit Shah, CEO, Dukaan, said. “Dukaan has built a unique network of merchants through its mobile-first approach and razor-sharp focus on SMBs. ShareChat and Moj bring a highly scalable and efficient vehicle to reach their target audience and grow their business on this modern, future-ready platform. With this partnership, sellers will now be able to partner with millions of creators that are the right fit for their brand and leverage their reach to drive meaningful ROI,” he added.

As per the company, Dukaan will first launch on Moj this month. This partnership will enable small and medium businesses on Dukaan, present across different regions of India, to promote their products and services with the help of millions of regional creators who have a strong influence among their audience. These businesses will acquire another sales channel to grow their presence beyond SEO and social ads. This partnership will also provide monetisation opportunities to the creators present on Moj and ShareChat, making video and live commerce a sustainable revenue stream. Earlier this year, Moj launched live and video commerce on its platform and has witnessed promising growth in revenue and creator monetisation.

According to Amit Zunjarwad, chief product officer, ShareChat and Moj, this partnership will unlock the next growth phase of India’s e-commerce story. “In the past few months, we have scaled our commerce business across live streaming and short video formats, driven by three times improvements in conversion rates. In this new era of content-led commerce, creators will help bring relevant products from a range of merchants to their followers through engaging and entertaining content, ” he highlighted.

Social platforms, especially short video platforms, have become popular among Indian consumers. Over the last few years, creators have become instrumental in supporting the decision-making of the users who follow and trust them. Purchasing an item while viewing a trusted creator’s video or live content is far more authentic, engaging, and inspiring and helps retain the viewer’s interest. Some popular e-commerce categories on Moj have been fashion, apparel, home decor, health, wellness, and so on.

