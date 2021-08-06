Dubai Tourism invites travellers to experience the city

In India, the campaign will appear across channels including OTT, digital and social

As travellers gear up to visit new destinations post the Covid-19 induced lockdown in many parts of the world, Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) has launched a new global campaign, Dubai Presents, featuring Jessica Alba and Zac Efron. The campaign invites global travellers, experience seekers, storytellers and artistic creators to put themselves in the picture, write their own script and appear in their very own cinematic adventure.

The campaign features a series of six short trailer films across different genres, with each one taking viewers on a journey across the city. Through the series of trailers, we share a cinematic overview of the city’s locations, majestic landscapes, rich culture and diversity, inviting travellers from around the world to visit Dubai to create their very own epic adventure, Issam Kazim, CEO, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) said. “With this latest production, we take destination storytelling to a new level, showcasing Dubai as a city that celebrates the cultures of over 200 nationalities and provides a range of diverse experiences for the whole family. Through these short films we are also able to turn the spotlight on our skyscrapers and landmarks and highlight the unique ways in which visitors can create and own their memorable experiences,” Kazim added.

The 360 degree global campaign has been launched across 27 global markets including India. In India, the campaign will appear across channels including OTT, digital and social media. In addition to the six celebrity-led trailers, the campaign also features a series of teaser assets.

“Amid a truly challenging and unprecedented time for the tourism industry, this new campaign is also testament to our collaboration with city stakeholders and over 3,000 global travel partners to enhance our coordinated approach to attract tourists to Dubai. We are confident the Dubai Presents campaign will bolster our efforts to accelerate tourism momentum in what promises to be a landmark year for Dubai as we gear up for the upcoming Expo 2020 and the UAE’s Golden Jubilee celebrations,” Kazim stated.

Read Also: 71% Indian organisations use a blend of first party and third party data: Report

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook