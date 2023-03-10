The new Out Of Home campaign #LetsIndex, launched by DSP Mutual Fund, aims to promote awareness of Index Funds and encourage investors to invest in them due to their simplicity and low-cost structure. The campaign highlights that Index Funds strive to replicate various indices and have gained significant popularity in recent years, with an annual growth rate of over 100%.

Investors and MFDs in India are recognizing the benefits of including Index Funds in their portfolios to complement active funds and enhance their growth.

The #LetsIndex campaign has been rolled out across 17 cities in India, including major metros, through more than 1,000 touchpoints, such as billboards, bus shelters, digital billboards, and transit media.

“The simplest answers to difficult questions are often the right ones, as Occam’s Razor postulates. Index Funds seem almost boring in comparison to other categories of mutual funds, ones that generally grab more attention due to their raging but momentary outperformance or underperformance. At DSP, we believe this is exactly why Index Funds should find flavour in every investor’s portfolio, whether you’re a beginner or an experienced investor. They keep things simple, operate unemotionally & without biases and offer the low-cost advantage to investors,” Abhik Sanyal, SVP and head- consumer marketing, DSP Investment Managers.

Our creative challenge while planning this OOH campaign was to condense the many advantages of index funds into DSP’s OOH lexicon – short, crisp, hard-hitting. I believe our creatives deliver on this front.” he noted.

