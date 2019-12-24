DSP Mutual Fund and Milestone Brandcom spread awareness with their latest outdoor campaign

With bold headlines printed upside-down on prominent billboards, the campaign aims to convey the simple message: ‘Markets fluctuate, be prepared with Dynamic Asset Allocation Funds’.

DSP Mutual Fund in collaboration with Milestone Brandcom has rolled out an outdoor campaign to build awareness on ‘Dynamic Asset Allocation Funds’ (DAAFs) category. Highlighting Dynamic Asset Allocation Funds, the campaign displays the words ‘Markets Fluctuate’ upside down to attract maximum attention.

The campaign aims to highlight the features of Dynamic Asset Allocation Funds, a medium to reduce stress while investing caused by market ups and downs. DAAFs invest in equity as well as debt instruments while adjusting the proportion (asset-allocation) dynamically based on a model, to help investors deal with surprise market fluctuations and therefore earn a smoother investing experience.

According to Aditi Kothari Desai, director and head-sales and marketing, DSP Investment Managers, the idea behind this campaign is to grab attention and build awareness for Dynamic Asset Allocation Funds across potential cities/towns for mutual fund investments all over India.

With bold headlines printed upside-down on prominent billboards, the campaign aims to convey the simple message: ‘Markets fluctuate, be prepared with Dynamic Asset Allocation Funds’. The campaign is spread over strategic Out-of-Home sites across 70 Towns, around business locations targeting office goers and entrepreneurs.

“As a brand, our endeavour is to create stand-out marketing campaigns and our aim is to make finance fun along with being bold and having a creative approach. Our main aim is to communicate the truth behind the markets, in a memorable and attractive way. This creative device very quickly communicates that anything can turn upside down and one should be prepared,” Desai noted.

“Most people are alien to the world of mutual funds, and hence shy away from investing,” Nabendu Bhattacharyya, CEO and MD, Milestone Brandcom, stated.

In addition, the agency created an experiential OOH idea, a moving car-on-car drove around Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) area to showcase the campaign in a creative and innovative way. Garnering attention and generating conversations among commuters and office goers in Mumbai.

