DS Spiceco launches new 360-degree ad campaign featuring actors Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar

DS Spiceco has launched its latest ‘Kyunki Khana Sirf Khana Nahi Hota’ campaign for its brand, Catch Spices, featuring actors Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar. The campaign was conceptualised by Dentsu creative. As per the company, it has rolled out a 360-degree campaign with a series of films, point-of-sale (POS), out-of-home (OOH) and digital marketing. The ad film is the first in the multi-film campaign, with each television commercial (TVC) executed on the core thought of the campaign, it claimed.

Spices are the soul of Indian cuisine, Sandeep Ghosh, business head, DS Spiceco Pvt Ltd, said. “We as a brand want to own the consumers’ kitchen with our range of spices. The new campaign would bring out different nuances of consumers’ interactions with food,” he added.

The film opens with a duel between a husband and wife and things get heated as the wife gets to know that the cook will be on a leave on Sunday. Consequently, Akshay Kumar cooks for his wife, Bhumi Pednekar and the film ends with the thought “Kyunki Khana Sirf Khana Nahi Hota, Kabhi Nonk Jhonk, Kabhi Pyar Bhi Hota Hai” highlighting how good food can create moments worth treasuring.

