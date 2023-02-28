DS Group partners with Läderach to bring the Swiss luxury chocolate brand to India

Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), a multi-business corporation and a leading FMCG Conglomerate today announced its partnership with luxury Swiss chocolate brand Läderach for its maiden launch in India. According to the company, this is a strategic move to augment DS Group’s presence in the confectionary segment and this partnership will also mark its entry into the chocolate segment.

Speaking about the partnership, Rajiv Kumar, vice chairman, DS Group said, “Like DS Group, which is passionate about its heritage and understanding of flavours and consumer preference, Läderach is an authentic Swiss family heritage spanning decades in pursuit of their passion and commitment to luxury chocolate. With our collective commitment to quality and innovation, we are ready to delight Indian consumers with handcrafted mini masterpieces of Läderach chocolates artfully designed by Swiss chocolatiers.”

According to a study by the IMARC Group, the Indian chocolate market reached a value of US$ 2.2 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 3.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.1% during 2022-2027.

Johannes Läderach, CEO, Läderach (Schweiz) AG, commented, “With Läderach and the DS Group, two partners with high standards are now working towards a common goal.”

Also Read Shyam Steel ropes in Vijay Devarakonda as its brand ambassador

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook