Droom launches #RIPTestDrive campaign

Automobile e-commerce platform Droom has launched its new 360-degree advertising campaign. With its new campaign, the brand encourages consumers to buy a used vehicle online with ‘Droom Trust’ without any test drive. The campaign titled #RIPTestDrive will be live across TV channels, digital, outdoor, radio, and social media. “From its inception, Droom has injected process, clarity and pride in the used vehicle market,” Mohit Ahuja, chief marketing officer, Droom, said.

“It gives us great satisfaction that we have been able to gain the consumers’ trust and have transformed the way used vehicles are purchased and sold in India. Through this campaign, we aim to spread awareness about how our customers are assured of an unparalleled buying experience when they buy a used vehicle online with Droom,” Ahuja added.

Droom, founded by Sandeep Aggarwal, offers a large selection of automobiles including both used and new cars, two-wheelers, other vehicles as well. It claims to offer vehicles at low prices due to its investments in technology, low-cost structure, and no investment in physical stores. The Gurugram-headquarter company has its subsidiaries in India and the United States.

For its new campaign, Droom collaborated with creative agency Contract Advertising and production house Small Fry. “Buying a car without a test drive is unheard of. But when Droom goes to great lengths to take care of every detail associated with buying a used vehicle, then it’s right to question – why test drive? The thought has been brought alive by showcasing the banter between a new-age couple where the wife has relied on Droom to surprise her husband,” Sagar Mahabaleshwarkar, chief creative officer, Contract India, stated.

