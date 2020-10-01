Droom acquires Visiolab Ideas to enhance customer buying experience

Droom allocated Rs 50 crores last year towards building new and innovative products using AI, AR, and VR

Online automobile transactional marketplace Droom has acquired Delhi-NCR based AR startup Visiolab Ideas for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Droom introduces an AR-VR lab to enhance the customer experience in their vehicle buying research. Under the acquisition, both co-founders of the company will join the Droom team.

As per the company, Droom will leverage technological innovations powered by augmented reality, virtual reality in addition to tools using artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data to offer new products and solutions for automobile commerce. With this acquisition, Droom will provide a live virtual tour of vehicles to customers who can experience it in 3D. Droom allocated Rs 50 crores last year towards building new and innovative products using AI, AR, and VR.

At Droom we have built Industry-leading technology focused products like OBV, Eco, Droom History, Droom Discovery, and Droom Credit for bridging the gap in buying and selling vehicles online, Akshay Singh, chief strategy officer, Droom said. “This acquisition will further enhance our capabilities in offering delightful customer experiences and a completely online vehicle buying experience,” he added.

According to Navdeep Singh, founder and CEO, Visiolab Ideas, augmented reality is the future, not just in the automotive sector, but for education, healthcare, and almost all of the major fields in the market. “That is what got us in this field and gave us the motivation to develop the technology that could bring the showroom experience to your doorstep, in the comfort of your homes. Droom gave us a platform to contribute towards India’s online auto marketplace” he stated.

The acquisition of Visiolabs Idea and establishment of its AR Lab is further expected to strengthen Droom’s position as one of the most innovative automotive and e-commerce organisations in India and across the globe.

