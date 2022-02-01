Drools ropes in Ananya Panday as brand ambassador

With this association, the brand wants to amplify its vision about pet nutrition

Pet food brand Drools has roped in Ananya Panday as its brand ambassador. With this association, the brand wants to amplify its vision about pet nutrition as Panday is a dog-mum of two four-legged kids. While the brand has been working on creating a healthier space for pets to flourish in and continues to manufacture wholesome dietary packs, this collaboration with Panday will focus on initiating a dialogue around the same and stir the emotion of endearment for fur kids among Indians, it said in a statement.



“Drools has always taken pride in promoting healthier living and food habits for pets with its extensive range of products that support skin and coat health, strengthen the immune and digestive system and overall well-being. As a celebrity youth icon, we think Panday is perfect for promoting our vision and garnering the attention of new-gen pet lovers. Envisioned to be embraced by the love of our patrons, we look forward to this allegiance,” Shashank Sinha, national sales director, Drools, said.

Founded in 2010, Drools claims to use only clean and real ingredients in its products. The brand has also introduced a vet range and multiple treats for pets. It claims to have a footprint across countries including Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, Maldives, Mauritius, Oman, Nigeria, UAE, and Tanzania.



“Dogs have proven to be our best friends time and again; getting unconditional from my fur children, Astro and Fudge (Golden Retriever and Yorkshire Terrier respectively), has defined boundless affection for me too. Thus, it is only justified for me to be protective of them, their growth, and their nutrition. I understand the part a dietary regime plays in pets’ life and this is one of the reasons I am proud to collaborate with Drools and represent the label across India to create awareness about pet nutrition,” Panday said.

