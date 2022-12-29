Drools announces collaboration with Ananya Panday for food donation drive

Pet food brand Drools has collaborated with actor Ananya Panday and pet retail store JUSTDOGS to launch its latest animal welfare initiative. According to the company, the donation drive held for dogs and cats will see the actress donating six months’ worth of food along with the brands at the Youth Organization in Defense of Animals (YODA) in Khar West.

It is wholesome to see brands like Drools coming up with such initiatives, Ananya Panday said. “We share the same principles when it comes to the well-being of animals. All I can hope and pray for is that everyone does their bit to make a difference in the lives of animals. A little bit of care and nurture from each can certainly go a long way,” she added.

As per the company, the brand seeks to further extend and strengthen its efforts for many similar endeavours to aid millions of homeless and abandoned strays with food that is both nutritious and tastes good. Along with that, it also hopes to encourage the general public to build shelter homes for stray animals, adopt pets, properly feed and nurture them, and participate in future animal welfare activities, it claimed.

