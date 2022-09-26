Drone-tech firm Aarav rebrands to Aereo

Aarav Unmanned Systems (AUS), the drone-tech pioneer, is undertaking a rebranding exercise and will transform itself as Aereo. The Bangalore-based drone start-up aims to provide end-to-end drone technology-based solutions to enterprises across mining, urban planning, large-scale topography mapping, irrigation, and infrastructure, among others.

For Vipul Singh, co-founder, and CEO, Aereo, in the last few years, the world of drones has completely changed. “This evolution needs a brand that establishes a stronger bond between who we are and what we do. Aereo represents the new energy, the new ideas and the new technology that we have got to offer to the world. Our solutions are proven, delivering impact on large scale applications for governments and enterprises. Aereo embodies our drive to relentlessly innovate even more impactful solutions that cater to more and more applications,” he added.

According to the company, the plan is to go deeper into industries where they have an existing presence and deliver more value through data analytics, increased frequency, and scope of drone operations, among others. It also aims to venture into other sectors where drone intelligence can have a significant impact, by solving existing problems and optimising existing methodologies and processes. Further, the company plans to foray into global markets and geographies where economic and industry needs are similar to that of India.

Aereo was founded in 2013 and has so far mapped more than 5.5 million acres, 30,000 villages, and 45 cities. It has further covered more than 500 mines and 350 stockyards for mining, metal, and power companies like Tata Steel, Hindalco, Coal India, among others.

Aereo claims to provide end-to-end solutions with tangible growth across private enterprises and government sectors. The new identity was conceptualised to reflect the company’s vision and mission to enable technology adoption in legacy operations. Aereo’s end-to-end solutions focus on drone intelligence and data analytics to bring accuracy, efficiency, and safety to operations, and helping companies and governments achieving ESG goals.

