Driving credibility and reputation – what new age brands can do

We’ve known how critical it is for marketeers to drive brand reputation as a goal and how credibility enhancers play a pivotal role in actualising this objective. Brand reputation boils down to the perception that customers, employees, partners and others have of a brand. Chasing reputation as a key brand-health metric is not without reason as it directly impacts trust and advocacy measures, thereby reducing customer friction in the buying journey and accelerating brand sales. Not surprising that we’ve seen sales plummet when brand reputation has been adversely impacted (iconic references: Cadbury sales impact by the worm’s episode or Maggi sales impact during the MSG episode) and vice versa.

Brand reputation and sales are directly proportional, and it is all critical to any brand’s survival. In a world where technology has blunted entry barriers for new brands, trust and reputation is not only a competitive advantage to take on legacy brands but also a valuable growth driver that helps gain new customers.

Building reputation and credibility has taken ‘traditional-legacy’ brands decades of effort and investments. Theirs was the time of the traditional buying funnel where customers and brands engaged via multiple stages, in an almost predictable manner (refer AIDA model). Fast forward to today, where the world has gone digital, consumers have moved online and are moving across the digital funnel at their discretion.

While it’s not rocket-science to understand how traditional brands might extend their ‘offline’ enablers of driving reputation and credibility online- it can become challenging for digital native, financially constrained, new-age brands to build the same, if they continue looking at the same ‘traditional-legacy’ playbook.

With the objective remaining the same (i.e to reduce friction in the buying journey of the consumer that enables sales), younger brands could leverage the below to step up their play in building brand reputation and credibility for the new-age shopper.

Build Trust – Keep your brand’s promise

Critical across brand sizes, building trust becomes even more important for younger brands as word-of-mouth plays a higher role in generating initial trials, building credibility, and driving repeats with the new-age shopper. In this context, building trust doesn’t require budgets, it just needs brands to honour their promises.

Bring authenticity to the causes your brand represents

While it’s commonplace for brands to champion purposes with the intent of strengthening their brand perception, consumers can smell if brands are leveraging it merely as a gimmick and don’t live by it in its truest sense. Using purpose tactically can have significant downside and hence is a trap to watchout for.

Publish high-quality content and don’t be overly Sales-Y

Consumers want reliable information before making purchase decisions and hence the value of high-quality and consistent content cannot be overstated. It also bolsters your brand’s image in your peer-set. Know where prospects are in your marketing funnel and engage with them with relevant content.

Keep your ears open and be super attentive

Listening attentively to what consumers are saying is about inviting engagement, and brands need to do this by-design. Building brand credibility via social media listening can be as simple as replying to comments/reviews, or taking feedback on board.

Be easily accessible and communicate often

Enable your consumers to have easy access to you- this helps establish trust that builds credibility. Social platforms make it easy to do so. You lessen your credibility any time a customer has a question and they cannot get an answer in a timely manner.

At the end, it will come down to authenticity from your brand and empathy for the consumer that will entail trust in your brand. The right inputs in most cases help in the desired outcome – at least that’s what marketing science tells us!

The author is head of marketing, True Elements

