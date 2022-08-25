DreamSetGo appoints Sourav Ganguly as its brand ambassador

Sports experiences and travel platform DreamSetGo has brought on board BCCI president Sourav Ganguly as its first brand ambassador. According to Sourav Ganguly, DreamSetGo has been instrumental in revolutionising engagement, curating personalised experiences and memories for a lifetime for sports fans. “I look forward to supporting DreamSetGo’s vision of creating accessibility for the biggest sporting events across the globe,” he added.

For Monish Shah, founder and chief business officer, DreamSetGo, Ganguly’s love and contribution to sports will help the company reach fans across the country, and promote their ability to create unique and memorable experiences. As the “Supercaptain” for DreamSetGo, Ganguly will play a key role in promoting DSG’s curated experiences offered through its key partnerships with Manchester City, Chelsea FC, ICC Travel and Tours, AO Travel, F1 Experiences and more.

Founded in 2019, DreamSetGo is solving a specific problem – access to worldwide sporting events and experiences for fans. The startup is focused on delivering seamless, end-to-end, world class personalised experiences for sports fans in India, giving them an opportunity to fully immerse themselves in the sport. From match-day hospitality, stadium tours, private meet-and-greets with athletes and legends to exclusive access to first team training sessions, DreamSetGo curates the most fulfilling sports travel packages for the most sought-after sports events. Founded by Monish Shah in 2019, DreamSetGo is a premium bespoke sports travel and experiences platform. It offers a range of premium, end-to-end, authentic experiences across football, cricket, tennis, motorsports, rugby, and golf among others.

In May, DreamSetGo became the ‘Official Travel Agent’ of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022 and the ‘Official Tour Operator’ of the Australian Open 2023 through a partnership with ICC Travel and Tours and ‘AO Travel’. DreamSetGo had partnered with Harbhajan Singh and VVS Laxman to announce the launch of official travel packages for India.

