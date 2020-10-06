Dreams have no lockdown, says Kotak Mutual Fund’s new digital campaign

The film encourages people to opt for a financial plan in order to fulfill their dreams

Kotak Mutual Fund launched its digital campaign #SapnoPeKoiLockdownNahiHota that addresses the various situations and plans consumers are looking forward to achieving post the end of the lockdown. Conceptualised by Hyper Connect, the campaign encourages people to opt for a financial plan in order to fulfill their dreams.

Launched through Kotak Mutual Fund’s ‘Let’s Plan’ educational online platform, the campaign highlights the importance of regular savings and investments to ensure dreams can become reality. “With the help of content and an intuitive calculator, the campaign helps consumers to navigate through interim turbulences and continue to be on course of their financial journey to attain the financial goals that they want to achieve,” the company said in a statement.

The campaign video captures the aspirations of consumers from different walks of life and depicts how ‘Let’s Plan’ can help give shape to people’s dreams, step by step. #SapnoPeKoiLockdownNahiHota is a unique investor education initiative to help consumers plan their future even more meticulously in the new normal, Kinjal Shah, head – digital business and marketing, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Co. Ltd said. “The core idea behind the campaign is that nothing – not even a deadly novel coronavirus pandemic – COVID-19 that has crushed lives and livelihood globally, should pause financial planning exercise. With ‘Lets Plan’, our endeavour is to empower the investor with the tools and information that they need to plan their future with the proven power of SIP,” Shah added.

Dreams are free, they make one believe in possibilities. We picked up this fundamental insight and married it to the core of an SIP, and the campaign was born, Kiran Khadke, co-founder and creative head, Hyper Connect said. “The video establishes this narrative and the content series helps new and existing investors plan their dreams meticulously with the help of intuitive calculators.”

Read Also: LinkedIn launches ‘Stories’ in India

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook