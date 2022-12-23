Dream11 Super Smash 2022-23 to be exclusively live-streamed on FanCode in India

Sports streaming platform FanCode has announced that it will exclusively live-stream New Zealand Cricket’s ‘Dream11 Super Smash 2022-23’ (Men’s & Women’s) in India. According to the company, the league will be streamed live on the FanCode mobile app, the TV app available on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Jio set-top box (STB), Samsung TV, and through the company’s website.

“The league will witness players such as Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Leigh Kasperek and others going head-to-head. Women’s Super Smash will serve as an opportunity to put their names on the auction tables for the inaugural Women’s IPL auction and also as an ideal preparation for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023,” the company asserted.

Moreover, the tournament starts at Bay Oval and will witness six men’s and women’s teams play 32 matches each till February 11, 2023. The tournament’s 18th edition of the men’s event comprises six teams, namely Auckland Aces, Canterbury Kings, Central Stags, Northern Brave, Otago Volts, and Wellington Firebirds.

