Dream11 partners with Legends League Cricket (LLC) Masters as their official fantasy partner

Dream11, a fantasy sports platform, has come on board as the official partner of Legends League Cricket’s Official for the upcoming season of LLC Masters which begins on March 10. With 15 crores+ users and 1,000+ daily contestants, Dream11 will provide a massive boost to Legends League Cricket’s endeavour of taking the tournament to as many cricket fans as possible.

The LLC Masters, which will consist of three teams, namely, the India Maharajas, the Asia Lions, and the World Giants, will begin on March 10, 2023, at the Asian Town Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar. The tournament will witness some of the greatest cricketers of all time dazzle the crowd for ten days.

Raman Raheja, CEO and co-founder, Legends League Cricket, said, “The partnership with Dream11 will definitely help the Legends League Cricket (LLC) Masters attract even more cricket fans around the world.”

The Legends League Cricket Masters will begin with a game between the India Maharajas and the Asia Lions on March 10, 2023, from 8:00 p.m. IST and 5:30 p.m. AST on Star Sports Network for audiences at home to take in the action live from the Asian Town Cricket Stadium in Doha. The league will also be streamed LIVE on Disney+ Hotstar and FanCode.

