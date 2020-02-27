Dream11 partners with European Cricket Network; becomes ‘Official Fantasy Game’ partner of ECS and ECL

Dream11 will also be the title sponsor of all ECS matches

Dream11 has joined hands with the European Cricket Network (ECN) to become the Official fantasy game for the European Cricket Series (ECS) and European Cricket League (ECL) tournaments. Furthermore, Dream11 will be the title sponsor for ECS. This partnership will strengthen Dream11’s association with the inaugural edition of the European Cricket League (ECL). The T10 series will kick off from March 2, 2020 which will be hosted in 20 cities across 14 European countries and each city will witness a total of 20 matches.

The mission of the ECN is to create and encourage cricket in Europe, just as it is in England. Through this long-term collaboration, Dream11 is supporting the development of cricket in Europe and is also encouraging European cricket league in India. On the other hand, the ECL will see domestic T20 champions from England, Scotland, the Netherlands and 12 other European countries. T10 matches will begin on May 31, 2020. Fans across the Indian subcontinent can watch all ECS and ECL matches live from March 2 to May 31 on sports-content and streaming platform FanCode.

According to Daniel Weston, founder, ECL, the European Cricket League remains as the champions league of European cricket and the new Dream11 European Cricket Series will ignite domestic European cricket. “Dream11 understands the vision to develop domestic cricket in Europe as fast as possible so that we can reach our long term goal of making cricket the number one summer team sport in Europe,” he added.

“Cricket has a great potential to grow and eventually compete at the international level. After the inaugural edition of ECL, the company saw great uptake in the format, especially within Dream11,” Dream11 spokesperson said.

Founded in 2008 by Harsh Jain and Bhavit Sheth, Dream11 is a fantasy sports platform based in India that allows users to play fantasy cricket, hockey, football, kabaddi, basketball and hockey with more than 7.5 crore users. It became the first gaming company to enter the unicorn club in 2019. It should be noted that Dream11 is the official fantasy game partner of The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), VIVO Indian Premier League (VIVO IPL), International Council of Cricket (ICC), VIVO Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), Hero Indian Super League (ISL), among others.

