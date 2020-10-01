Dream11 IPL witnesses 15% rise in advertising volumes: BARC-Nielsen

OTT has witnessed a 32% increase in user base for the IPL week over the previous week.

The 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) kick-started on September 19 and already garnered over 269 million viewers in its opening week, as per the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) in collaboration with Nielsen. The T20 tourney clocked over 60.6 billion viewing minutes across seven matches and 21 channels. The viewership, this year, was 16% higher despite one less match played in the opening week on three less channels.

Interestingly, the tournament saw 21% rise in average impressions per match and a percentage rise in cumulative reach. The opening match played between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings witnessed 29% rise in average impressions as opposed to the opening match in 2019 IPL. The match was watched by 158 million viewers, registering a 21% rise in cumulative reach with 65% rise in viewing minutes.

As for advertisers, Dream11 IPL registered 15% higher advertising volumes in opening week when compared to 2019. Ad volumes across the week registered growth, however match 7 registered 2% decline when compared to 2019. This year, TV saw a 19% rise in the number of advertisers to 81 as opposed to 68 advertisers present in last year’s IPL. Similarly, the number of brands advertising on IPL 2020 rose 22% with 122 brands in Dream11 IPL as opposed to 117 brands advertising in IPL 12.

IPL seemed to have up the ante on smartphone usage as well since smartphone usage rose 8% on the day of the IPL opening match, September 19, 2020, versus the recent previous weeks. Meanwhile, video streaming has also seen 13% uptake since the opening match. OTT has witnessed a 32% increase in user base for the IPL week over the previous week, which was primarily driven by massive gains seen in Disney+ Hotstar. At the same time, a significant rise in audience base was seen for related Sports Apps / Fantasy Sports Apps, Disney Hotstar during the IPL week.

