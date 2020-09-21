  • MORE MARKET STATS

Dr Rhazes ropes in Sourav Ganguly as its brand ambassador

By: |
September 21, 2020 5:03 PM

Ganguly will be part of Dr Rhazes’ new campaign to highlight the importance of proactive and continuous protection in daily lives

The association is aimed at leveraging the cricketers' credibility and popularity in India to drive home the message on Dr Rhazes' new product lines

Singapore based personal care brand Dr Rhazes, has signed Sourav Ganguly as its brand ambassador. Ganguly will be part of Dr Rhazes’ new campaign to highlight the importance of proactive and continuous protection in our daily lives. The association aims to leverage the cricketers’ credibility and immense popularity in India to drive home the message on Dr Rhazes’ new product lines.

The brand has launched two new products, 2-hour Ultra Protect Gel and 7-days surface disinfectant shield aimed at revolutionizing the personal care and hygiene segment in the backdrop of Covid19. “Most of us have been spending sleepless nights worrying about safety for our families in these times. All of us are scared of doing things that were absolutely normal in the pre-Covid world. With products that offer protection for up to 7 days, Dr. Rhazes simplifies lives by ensuring one does not need to re-apply sanitizers and sprays every few minutes. By changing the approach from being reactive to that of pro-active and continuous protection, these products make the daily lives stress-free for consumers,” the company said in a statement.

What the world needs today, more than ever before, is protection and trust, Ankit Mahajan, CEO, Believe PTE Ltd said. “We are excited to be on this path-breaking journey of building trust with one of the greatest cricketing legends of all times, Sourav Ganguly. We want to lead the fight against viruses and germs by launching innovative products that provide proactive protection,” he added.

“Over the last few months, health and safety precautions have become absolutely crucial to our existence. I am very happy to be associated with an innovative brand like Dr. Rhazes. I think the concept of ‘continuous and proactive protection’ is great and I love the way their products simplify our lives,” Ganguly said.

