DoYourThng highlights the importance of mental health with #EndTheStigma campaign

At a time when people are forced to stay within confined places due to the lockdown imposed in the country, Do Your Thng (DYT) has launched a new campaign to raise awareness on mental health issues surrounding households. With this campaign, micro influencers are asking people to focus on different things from dressing up to looking good to using the time productively, in such critical times and staying positive while doing all of this.

According to the platform, the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns is leading to anxiety and depression amongst the people, be it older people, children, couples, single women, etc. With heightened anxiety, there is a feeling of impending doom and helplessness and hopelessness. The objective of the campaign is to adopt new ways to keep people engaged and stress free during lockdown.

As India enters its fifth week of a nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, social media usage has increased by 44% as per The Broadcast Audience Research Council India and Nielsen India study, Ankit Agarwal, founder, Do Your Thng, said. “Today, it is important for everyone to understand the importance of mental health. Keeping this in mind, we rolled out #EndTheStigma campaign and asked influencers to reach out to their respective followers so that they can further reach out to more people making them aware of adopting different ways to keep themselves engaged and subsequently stress free,” he added.

DYT is a creator-first community that connects brands with everyday social media users. Through the app, it gives active users a chance to earn from their posts by supporting brands, products, and issues they love. For brands, the platform provides a marketplace to find the right influencers for their product and/or service and get the word out there through paid campaigns.

