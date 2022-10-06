DoubleVerify’s new Attention Lab aims to help advertisers maximise campaign performance

Software platform DoubleVerify (DV) has announced the launch of the new DV Attention Lab to help advertisers optimise campaign performance using in-depth attention data on ad engagement and ad exposure.

As advertisers grapple with economic uncertainty, the need to understand and maximise advertising performance is more important than ever, Mark Zagorski, CEO, DoubleVerify, said. “Traditional KPIs such as viewability and clicks are not effective at identifying whether an ad is making an impact on the end viewer, and disruption from regulatory shifts to cookie deprecation is hindering how brands can use existing tools. With that in mind, we are confident that privacy-friendly attention metrics will become the industry’s new performance currency.”

As per the company, the DV Attention Lab features a multidisciplinary team consisting of data scientists, product experts, and marketing analysts – leveraging a technology platform and attention dataset. With a core group of more than 20 employees globally, the Lab will focus on providing advertisers with sophisticated, attention-based insights and recommendations on campaign performance, powered by DV Authentic Attention, and covering industry benchmark reports, best practice guides, illustrative case studies, and more, the company added further.

For Nachiket Deole, head of sales – India, DoubleVerify, consumers in India are spending an average of seven hours daily online and use multiple platforms from news to social media to video and audio streaming. “For advertisers to reach the right audiences and grab their attention, since it’s divided across widely available options, is challenging. Thus, ensuring to attain consumer attention is more crucial than ever today and requires result-driven solutions that can help advertisers determine the strategies that are effective and optimise those for real business outcomes. Our Authentic Attention Lab demonstrates DV’s continued investment to respond to the ever-growing developments in the digital advertising media industry,” Deole stated.

DV recently released the DV Authentic Attention Snapshot, a comprehensive and holistic overview of high-level attention measurement – available to all DV advertisers. As per the company, this feature helps DV clients achieve greater campaign performance against the current macroeconomic backdrop. Delivered weekly, the Snapshot provides unparalleled attention-based data at scale, with easily digestible insights to identify top and bottom media performers, benchmark an advertiser’s performance in a specific industry, and more.

