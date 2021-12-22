Doritos rolls out ‘For The Bold’ campaign

The campaign showcases the bold self-expression of today’s generation

Nacho Chip brand Doritos have launched its ‘For The Bold’ campaign that showcases the bold self-expression of today’s generation. The brand has kickstarted the campaign with a television commercial (TVC) that features brand ambassador Kartik Aaryan. Along with the TVC, Doritos will continue 360-degree media plan spanning multiple platforms and will introduce a special initiative for the fans.



“At Doritos, we believe that today’s generation exemplifies bold self-expression like no other, and we aim to put this attitude at the heart of everything that we do. This campaign not just epitomizes this belief, but is also fun, fresh, and larger than life. We are confident that this new campaign will connect with the audience and encourage them to express themselves, in their own bold ways,” Ankit Agarwal, associate director, brand marketing, PepsiCo India, said.



Doritos claims to be present in more than 55 countries. It is targeted at Indian consumers in the 16-to-30-year age bracket, residing in urban and semi-urban centers. While Doritos is available in three flavours, it comes at five price points. The product is available across India through a mix of large format retail chains, online channels, and neighbourhood stores, the brand said in a statement.



For the campaign, Doritos appointed Wunderman Thompson as the creative agency. “With the tooth-rattling loud crunch of Doritos, we salute the courageous personality of the bold tribe. As the tagline “For the Bold” suggests, Doritos enables you to be you. Bite into Doritos along with Kartik and hear the loud satisfying crunch of this intensely flavoured corn chip as you enjoy this new campaign from the brand,” Ritu Nakra, senior vice president, Wunderman Thompson, said.

