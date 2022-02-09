Doritos announces extension of ‘For The Bold’ campaign with launch of ‘BoldLine’

The ‘BoldLine’ number was officially launched by Kartik Aaryan on his social media handle

Nacho chip brand Doritos has announced the extension of its ‘For The Bold’ campaign by setting up ‘Doritos BoldLine’. The ‘BoldLine’ number was officially launched by Doritos brand ambassador Kartik Aaryan on his social media handle. “There is nothing bolder than achieving a dream you set out for yourself, and as a brand that exemplifies ‘For the Bold’, the Doritos BoldLine was a natural extension to our campaign. We hope that with this initiative, we can inspire people to follow their hearts and dream big,” Ankit Agarwal, associate director, brand marketing, PepsiCo India, said.



“The vast spectrum of bold dreams and aspirations that have been shared with us is a representation of how brands can be mediums of trust and enablers of change in today’s world. Our bold dream is to change lives, one bold move at a time,” Agarwal added.



With the BoldLine number, consumers can call to record their ‘bold’ goals and stand a chance of being supported by Doritos in making their aspirations a reality. While the phone number was first shown in the latest Doritos TVC, the brand claims to have received over one lakh calls across 24 states in a short span of one month, even before Doritos officially announced the launch of the BoldLine. The callers have expressed a wide range of ambitions, be it academic, career, entrepreneurial, or even philanthropic.



“Doritos never ceases to amaze me with their unconventional and larger-than-life ideas. So, when I first heard of the Doritos BoldLine and how it encourages consumers to fulfill their bold dreams, I knew I wanted to play a much bigger role in the movement. Turning dreams into reality takes a lot of courage, and I am extremely delighted to get an opportunity to inspire people and support them in making their dreams come true,” Aaryan said.

