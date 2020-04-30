Doordarshan’s viewership dips 46% as Uttar Ramayan replaces Ramayan: BARC-Nielsen report

The report also shed light on how between week 13 and week 16, IPL core viewers had 20% viewership contribution from sports channels in 2019.

After a record high in viewership, Doordarshan records a 46% drop in viewership as Ramayan transitioned to Uttar Ramayan in week 16 (April 18 – 24, 2020) when compared to week 15 (April 11 – 17, 2020) as per the data provided by TV audience measurement body, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) (Across Genre : All India (Urban+Rural) in collaboration with Nielsen. Titled, ‘How are Media Habits Changing as India Enters 5th Week of Lockdown’, the report also highlights how the total number of impressions on Doordarshan during 9 am and 10 am dropped 66% that is 18,493 in week 16 as Uttar Ramayan replaced Ramayan on Doordarshan, meanwhile, the evening slot of the show saw 29% decline.

The report also shed light on how between week 13 and week 16, IPL core viewers had 20% viewership contribution from sports channels in 2019. As this year IPL has been postponed indefinitely, the sports genre viewership has fallen to 2% during the same period. Sports channels’ viewership has shifted largely to general entertainment channels (GEC), movies and news genre. Additionally, the report also reveals that average time spent on TV has increased 17.8% that is 5.28 hours in 2020 as opposed to 4.48 hours in 2019.

As for advertisements, ad volumes have been largely stable in week 16 meanwhile, digital video ad spends (select platforms) at the lowest among last four weeks across most categories. The top ten advertisers inventory has dipped by 4% and the 40 declines by 10% in week 16 over the previous week. Movies genre is the only genre which records a rise in ad volumes, rest all have either stabilised or have recorded a dip in ad volumes in week 16 as opposed to week 15.

With the number of cases over 31,300, the coronavirus searches on Google wanes as only 32% of the total searches were coronavirus related in week 16 as opposed to 37% in week 15.

The report, which also revealed data on content consumption on smartphones, highlighted how content consumption on smartphones has stabilised in week 16 with users spending 3.4 hours a day on their devices as opposed to week 15. Out of this, nearly 18% is spent on messaging apps, 15% on social media apps. Meanwhile,14% is spent on video streaming apps, while gaming accounts for 10% of the total time spent in week 16.

