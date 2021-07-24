Domex challenges Harpic in its latest campaign

The ad features television actors Divyanka Tripathi in the Hindi version and Revathy in Tamil version

Hindustan Unilever’s Domex has directly challenged rival Harpic in its new evidence-based brand campaign. It questions Harpic as a toilet cleaner brand and if it helps in containing malodour and disinfects the toilet over a longer period of time. For over two decades now, Domex has been a trusted brand committed to providing superior hygiene and clinical disinfection solutions to consumers across the country, Prabha Narasimhan, executive director and vice president – Home Care (South Asia), Hindustan Unilever said .The latest communication is in line with the brand’s goal to give consumers the evidence to help make informed decisions determined by scientific insight and technology, she added.

“Our extensive studies, research and data-backed certifications underpin the superior science-first formula of the offering. Battling the second wave of the pandemic, we are all well aware that hygiene, safety and disinfection are three facets which will dominate our collective consciousness and as a brand we have been consistently innovating to address, upgrade and deliver on these core parameters being sought by consumers in their everyday lives,” Narasimhan added.

The ad features renowned television actors Divyanka Tripathi in the Hindi version and Revathy in the Tamil version. It opens in a supermarket scenario where a consumer is forced to reconsider her toilet cleaner purchase when her son questions her choice of product. Domex aims to challenge the generic consumer mentality skewed towards toilet cleaners that do not serve the purposes of long-lasting freshness and effective disinfection on toilet surfaces, the company said in a statement.

While Domex has been a part of the HUL portfolio for several decades, the reinvention comes at a time when preventive hygiene and disinfection is a critical consideration factor across the world. The brand new Domex Fresh Guard Disinfectant Toilet Cleaner is inspired by leaves and petals that don’t allow water to settle on them.

