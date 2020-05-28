Dollar Industries reveals new brand identity with ambassador Akshay Kumar

The reinvigorated brand identity will assist in creating a synchronised brand portfolio and create a brand recall value

As part of its rebranding exercise, Dollar Industries Limited today unveiled its new corporate brand identity ‘Wear the Change’. The new identity showcasing a knitted and overlapping D highlights the brand’s identity and the knitting industry. This was unveiled by Vinod Kumar Gupta, MD, Dollar Industries Ltd along with brand ambassador and actor Akshay Kumar through a webinar conducted earlier today.

The rebranding is a part of the company’s attempts to showcase the brand’s evolution to stay in tune with digitization and changing times. “The exercise is the result of a calculated decision to create a youth friendly image along with an improved brand architecture and user friendly interface. The reinvigorated brand identity will assist in creating a synchronised brand portfolio and create a brand recall value amongst its end consumers and stakeholders. Dollar Industries Ltd. identifies the changing market trends and the need to innovate and keep up with the change. Therefore, the re-branding would ensure the brand responds to the market need for youthfulness and vigour,” the company said in a statement.

According to Vinod Kumar Gupta, managing director, Dollar Industries Ltd, the new brand identity that has been redesigned to focus on ‘Wear The Change’ is aligned with the business ethics to constantly innovate and keep up with the trends and changing consumer needs. “The reinvigorated brand identity will provide a new dynamism to the business profile internally, to the end customers and stakeholders. Our logo retooling exercise provides the brand a distinct identity,” he stated further. The rebranding step has been taken to reorganise the brand architecture altogether making the brand visibility more precise and clearer.

Read Also: Coronavirus Impact: 72% consumers want to buy from locally sourced items going forward: Deloitte Consumer Tracker Report

Read Also: VOOT forays into edutainment; partners with UpGrad

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook