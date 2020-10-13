Dollar Industries Limited launches new campaigns for the festive season

The advertising campaign will be featured and supported by digital, social media, high impact outdoor locations, print and TV

Dollar Industries Limited has launched new campaigns to promote its existing range of Dollar Bigboss and Dollar Missy. Conceptualised by Lowe Lintas Kolkata, the campaigns featuring actors Akshay Kumar and Chitrangada Singh has been released on both electronic and online platforms. The advertising campaign will be featured and supported by digital, social media, high impact outdoor locations, print and TV.

We have expanded the Bigboss portfolio to include not just innerwear but also athleisure, gym wear and casuals for men, Vinod Kumar Gupta, managing director, Dollar Industries Limited, said. “With our decade long association with Akshay Kumar, our brand has witnessed a 3x times growth. Coming to Dollar Missy, for women, armed with an enviable range of womenswear, we felt it was time for us to break old-standing beliefs as well. Our festive collection consists of 102 colors to choose from. The leggings cater to various occasions and are a perfect fit for the women across various leagues of life,” he added further.

The Dollar Missy campaign film, featuring Bollywood star Chitrangada Singh showcases how Dollar Missy enables today’s Gen Y woman to get ready in a jiffy so that she may seamlessly juggle between her personal, official and social lives. While, the Dollar Bigboss commercial starring Akshay Kumar talks about the brand’s advanced strength and durability.

According to Janmenjoy Mohanty, regional creative officer, Lowe Lintas, Fit Hai Boss as a tagline has always worked wonders for Dollar Bigboss and this time around we have used the phrase to develop a plot which is futuristic but at the same time it delivers a key message – Bigboss can’t be cloned. “This imagery goes hand-in-hand with the newly created Dollar brand identity which speaks of the modern times, the science and innovation involved. Akshay is a brilliant actor who pulls off the film with flying colours. With regards to Missy, the concept was derived from the product itself. These easy-to-slip-on legwear are meant for a wide variety of occasions and uses and lends itself perfectly to the idea that today’s multi-tasking woman is game for #SpeedDressing,” Mohanty elaborated.

