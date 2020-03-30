Doceree to allow companies to advertise for free amid COVID-19 lockdown

In India, more and more pharma companies are looking for the services provided by Doceree.

The US based pharma ad-tech start-up, Doceree will now enable companies to advertise on its platform for free to reach out to doctors. The step was taken to support them while their crucial workforce of medical and sales representatives are locked indoors. The company will offer its services for free to advertisers and publishers in India and the US till April 30, or longer depending on the lockdown.

COVID-19 pandemic is being followed by curfew, lockdown and ‘Social distancing’ is supposed to be the effective preventive measures which have put a pause in the lives of the people, causing serials challenges around. Pharma companies are unable to reach out to the doctors as their reps can’t get face time with them to provide them with the free flow of scientific information about the drug, the company said in a statement. “Medical and sales representatives form a major chunk of the pharma and medical industry. Their job is vital as they keep the HCP community abreast about their company’s products such as drugs, vaccines and medical equipment, among others and contribute significantly to the companies’ revenue,” the company stated.

According to Harshit Jain, founder and CEO, Doceree, grounding of such an important workforce of medical and sales representatives because of the corona outbreak is bound to deal a severe blow to the pharma and medical industry with the companies experiencing a visible dent in their revenues. “We felt duty-bound to do our bit and decided to offer our services for free to advertisers (pharma, medical and healthcare companies) and help them reach out to doctors uninterruptedly at this juncture,” he added.

Founded in 2018, Doceree is the world’s first programmatic ad exchange for marketing to healthcare professionals. Headquartered in New York, Doceree has over 50 employees.

Read Also: Coronavirus Impact: How ed-tech firms have taken to advertising to up userbase

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook