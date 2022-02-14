Do Your Thng names Proteek Dey as business head

In his new role, Dey will be responsible for all post-sale relationships and the delivery of all DYT services

Creator-first tech platform Do Your Thng(DYT) has appointed Proteek Dey as business head. Dey has assumed his role on February 7. In his new role, Dey will be responsible for all post-sale relationships and the delivery of all DYT services. According to Ankit Agarwal, Founder and CEO, Do Your Thng, Dey brings a proven track record of scaling client-focused marketing services and improving customer satisfaction. “Combining it with his extensive knowledge of digital strategy, planning, advertising, and mobile marketing, he makes an incredible addition to the team to strengthen adoption and retention and ensure brands get the most out of our platform,” Dey added further.



Dey brings with him more than 17 years of experience in digital and integrated communication for marketing and advertising companies, implementing creative solutions and managing teams that drive revenue growth. Prior to joining Do Your Thing, Dey worked as senior vice president, digital, RF Thunder, India. He also worked with Zeno Group, Starcom, Performics, Zenith Media, Uninor, BC Web Wise, Hungama.



“I am super thrilled to become a partner of growth and transformation for DYT, not just for our clients but the creators as well. I have been following Do Your Thng ever since its inception, so I am extremely pleased to be a part of it at this exciting stage of its growth. I look forward to redefining client success,” Dey said.



Started in 2019, Do Your Thng (DYT) offers two solutions: the first is the DYT app which is free for all content creators, the second is a self-serve web desk module for marketers for end-to-end influencer campaign management, including AI-powered creator discovery to ensure brand match and safety.

