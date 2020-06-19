Do Your Thng launches mental health campaign ‘Baat Karenge Toh Baat Banegi’

The campaign is being run across the social media platforms of Do Your Thng

As conversations around mental health have seen a rise over the last few days, Do Your Thng along with Let’s TALK- a volunteer-driven mental health support organisation- has launched a new campaign ‘Baat Karenge Toh Baat Banegi.’ The campaign rolled out on social media highlights the importance of an open and welcoming environment to have better conversations around mental health especially as lockdown has resulted in people feeling lonely and left many of them distressed.

According to Ankit Agarwal, founder, Do Your Thng, the whole reason for having a campaign like this was to help the larger community. “We are also planning on holding webinars on stress, anxiety and depression by prominent psychologists focused on triggering a conversation in the creator community. No doubt, nowadays the chatter around mental health has increased, but people still don’t know how to identify the signs of distress or that of mental fatigue” he added further on the campaign.

As for Ashwin Naik, founder, Manah Wellness and founding member of Let’s TALK, mental health and wellbeing is not a good-to-have, but a must-have component of any community-centric organisation. “It is even more critical in fields like creative arts and media where there is tremendous pressure and scrutiny. We look forward to supporting the creative community,” he stated adding the need to prioritise mental health.

Founded in 2018, Do Your Thng is a creator-first community that connects brands with everyday social media users. Through its app, the platform gives active users the chance to earn from their posts by supporting brands, products, and issues. For brands, it provides a marketplace to find the right influencers for their product and/or service and get the word out there through paid campaigns.

