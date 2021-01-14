Do Your Thng appoints Bhavna Darira as business head

Darira has 25 years of global marketing background spanning media, financial services, luxury fashion retail, telecom and FMCG

Do Your Thng (DYT), a tech-driven branded content marketplace, has announced the appointment of Bhavna Darira in the senior management role. Darira joins DYT as the business head of the company and brings with her relevant experience in sales, marketing and brand positioning.

Darira has 25 years of global marketing background spanning media, financial services, luxury fashion retail, telecom and FMCG. Most recently, she held the position of national category head, brand promotion vertical for Hindustan Times. She was also the group head for International Business for the English newspaper. She is bringing with her an in-depth understanding on brands which is critical to DYT’s growth phase, the company said in an official statement.

Preceding Hindustan Times, Darira served as the vice president, brand of Aditya Birla Financial Services and GM, Marketing for Reliance Communication. As marketing head for Murjani Group, she worked on renowned international brands such as Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, and French Connection. She is also adept in Indian brands, with an eight-year stint at Ogilvy & Mather and has worked with brands like Lakme, Pond’s, and Cadbury.

“Darira brings unmatched marketing prowess to the team. The length and breadth of her experience with brands ranging from Jimmy Choo to Lakme is humbling. Her work across advertising, marketing and sales will strengthen strategic understanding and provide us an edge – a prerequisite for our next growth phase,” Ankit Agarwal, founder and CEO, Do Your Thng, said.

By 2021, 46% of FMCG companies are expected to spend 31-50% of their total marketing budget on influencers. As the business head of DYT, Bhavna aims to capitalise on this opportunity, capture the market, and unlock the company’s growth stage.

“I have worked with various brands in a vast sales and marketing sphere. As I move to my next phase, I aim to dip my toes into a new pool of possibilities which DYT offers. My constant endeavour is to build lasting experiences for brands and consumers, and there is no better path to it right now than creators,” Darira added.

