DNEG enters into a multi-year visual effects agreement with Netflix

Visual effects (VFX) and animation company Double Negative (DNX) has announced the signing of a new, multi-year services agreement with streaming service Netflix. The non-exclusive agreement covers the provision of visual effects and virtual production services by DNEG for Netflix series and feature programming. The new agreement extends and expands on a previous agreement that the companies signed in September 2020 and creates a pipeline of Netflix programming work for DNEG through 2025.

The agreement is transformative for DNEG and creates the opportunity for expansion at a global scale and investment in DNEG’s technology, Namit Malhotra, chairman and CEO, DNEG, said. “The signing of this multi-year agreement reflects our partnership with Netflix to-date and validates DNEG’s strategic direction and worldwide growth initiatives. This deal allows us to continue providing Netflix with the service across its programming globally. I look forward to the relationship DNEG has with Netflix and our work on some of their shows. To meet the demand for our services and drive even further growth, DNEG is looking to expand our capacity up to 40% by year-end 2022,” he added.

The DNEG-Netflix agreement aligns DNEG’s scale as one of the content services companies with Netflix’s programming slate. As part of the agreement, DNEG will build upon its existing Netflix work with an expansion of its premium VFX work, both domestic and abroad. DNEG’s ReDefine division will also supply VFX services and creative supervision for select Netflix programming.

