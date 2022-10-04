DNEG appoints Daniel Jurow as chief operating officer

Visual effect (VFX) and animation studio DNEG has appointed Daniel Jurow as chief operating officer. Jurow will be based out of DNEG’s London studio, reporting directly to DNEG chairman and CEO Namit Malhotra.

According to Namit Malhotra, DNEG Chairman and CEO, Jurow’s career-long passion for creative technology, his experience of delivering breakthrough results for both brands and for the teams that he oversees, and his strategic and methodical approach to his work, all mark him out as a great leader. “As we continue to scale our business, growing our creative teams, bringing in the industry’s best creative leaders, and building out our technology infrastructure, it is important that we have a strong, forward-thinking executive committee dedicated to leading, supporting and empowering our teams,” he highlighted.

With more than two decades of creative industry experience, Jurow joins DNEG from Technicolor, where he was chief operating officer of the company’s film and episodic VFX division. Prior to this, he spent over 15 years at global digital product and marketing agency R/GA, where he rose to the rank of EVP, global head of production, leading more than 200 producers. During his time there, Jurow oversaw the launch of the revolutionary Nike+ product partnership between Nike and Apple in 2006. He also helped the agency grow from a staff of 200 employees to more than 2,000 across 17 global offices by the time of his departure in 2019.

For Jurow, he has admired DNEG’s focus on its people, uniting the business in support of its incredibly talented artists, creative technologists, production and support staff. “As a result of this focus, DNEG has a great track record of leaping from strength to strength, delivering stunningly innovative creative work, navigating unprecedented industry shifts, and stewarding impressive global growth. I feel very privileged to join Namit Malhotra and his team as we usher in the next brilliant act of the DNEG story,” he added.

Also Read: Omara Dates releases new ‘pyaar bhi, khayaal bhi’ campaign featuring Amitabh Bachchan

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook