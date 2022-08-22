Dizo launches a campaign for its newly launched trimmer kit

Dizo, a brand under realme TechLife ecosystem, has rolled out three videos on all its social media platforms to introduce various aspects of its recently launched Dizo trimmer kit. “We at Dizo are always working towards providing whatever is directly proportional to the consumer demands, be it a product solution or a marketing campaign. For this one – the Dizo Trimmer Kit, we wanted to be different, as always, hoping to connect with the young male consumers while also highlighting the various differentiated features of our proposition. The videos with washroom accessories fancying the latest member while others being jealous and gossiping came out funny and equally informative, and our consumers are relating to it and loving it across our social media platforms,” Abhilash Panda, CEO, Dizo India said.

In the videos, the brand has tried to bring alive various washroom accessories and depicted how and what would these accessories discuss if a new member joins them. Whenever a new member joins any group or community, we often witness different sentiments – some welcome them wholeheartedly while others are giving side looks or jealous or even unhappy from them, and then there are other emotions there too. The videos, with all the pun intended, are humorous and capture the same emotions, just imagine if your washroom elements could talk.

“Working with Dizo has always been such a pleasure, especially because of the creative liberty and trust that the brand gives us. We knew the brand would be on board with making a choice that was bold but would resonate with the audience. And that’s how we landed on creating animated bathroom scenarios and giving the accessories a voice to talk about the brand new Dizo Trimmer Kit. It’s a creative and engaging video that I am sure the audience will love,” Shrenik Gandhi, co-founder and CEO, White Rivers Media stated.

