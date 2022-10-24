Diwali 2022: How brands are celebrating the festival of lights

To celebrate the festival of lights, brands have rolled out various campaigns for Diwali this year. Brandwagon Online takes a look at some of the campaigns to join the celebrations.

Edelweiss Mutual Fund

Edelweiss Mutual Fund launches its ‘New Diwali with Purani Wali Feeling’ campaign to celebrate grand family get-togethers, making Rangolis and sweets together at home, exchanging gifts, hearing the sound of crackers, and the childhood memories associated with the festival.

Nilon’s

For the festival, Nilon’s launched its #SwaadBharePathaake campaign, as a way to acknowledge and celebrate the efforts of unsung heroes, such as the security guards, the vegetable vendors, the nukaad ka chaiwala, a flower vendor, and more.

Medanta Hospital

This year, Medanta Hospital launched a new campaign film, #KhushiyonKiSalamati, in collaboration with Digital Refresh Networks to humanise the hospital staff for the festive season.

Epson

For Diwali, Epson had rolled out its ‘Sharing wali Diwali’ campaign as a means to celebrate community giving during the festive season. The campaign was conceptualised by OpusCDM. The film portrays the emotional dilemma of the protagonist, who at his core is a caring and concerned father, and the story of a workplace that embraces differences.

Bajaj Allianz Life

Bajaj Allianz Life had initiated its #MoreThanJustDiwali campaign to extend the celebrations of the festival to the ones who can’t see it. For the campaign, the company stated that it will print the wishes in braille and deliver it to the visually impaired children of Poona Blind School.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T)

The company released a two-minute-long creative film which shows a little girl eagerly awaiting her soldier father’s homecoming on Diwali. The film depicts the soldier’s journey and homecoming as a mark of victory associated with L&T’s contributions to developing infrastructure and transportation facilities such as highways, metro rails, airports, among others.

Jindal Stainless

In line with the spirit of the festival, Jindal Stainless launched its digital campaign, ‘Hum Sabki Diwali’ for Diwali. The video opens with colleagues at a manufacturing plant planning to leave for their homes on Diwali, while one of them focuses on the preparations needed to make the festival worth remembering away from home.

Sabhyata

Sabhyata launched its Diwali campaign, #RedefiningCelebration featuring actors, Sheeba Chaddha and Ayesha Kaduskar. The campaign aims to raise awareness and encourage working women to come forward and change the norms. The campaign film shows Kadusar facing discrimination in her workplace because she would opt for maternity leave soon.

Nikon

Nikon India Private Ltd, released its latest integrated digital marketing campaign “YehDiwaliNikonWali” ahead of Diwali. This festive campaign aims to fulfil the desires of individuals across all age groups and demographics of possessing their dream camera that helps capture their precious moments.

Snapchat

This Diwali, Snapchat encourages its users to usher in the festive spirit by supporting local sweet shops and giving them an augmented reality (AR) Diwali makeover. Further riding on this spirit, India’s Snap Lens Network Creators have identified specific local sweet shops and are giving them a festive AR spin across India, the company claimed.

