Diwali 2021: Brands dive into the festive spirit with new campaigns – Part 2

Brand campaigns released on the occasion of Diwali 2021.

Like every year, brands across categories have rolled out advertising campaigns to celebrate the festival of light, Diwali. In an attempt to build deeper engagement with the audience, they have touched upon several topics such as strength of community, family reunions in holiday, importance of small things, hope, positivity and other nuances symbolic to the grand festival. BrandWagon Online takes a look at some of the Diwali campaigns from 2021.

HP – #DiyeSeDiyaJalao

HP India has launched #DiyeSeDiyaJalao campaign that highlights the power of communities. The campaign, conceptualised by Simple Creative, narrates the story of a local shopkeeper who manages to turn around his business with the help of other store-owners in the market, despite an unexpected crisis before Diwali. While the campaign emphasises on the message that festivals should be celebrated together, it also shows how technology can make our life easier.

Metro Shoes – #LetThereBeBright

Metro Shoes has unveiled its #LetThereBeBright campaign for its new autumn/winter collection launched especially for festive season. With this campaign, the brand urges consumers to celebrate in style and appreciate the brighter moments of life.

British Airways – The Best Gift

British Airways has released its festive campaign, ‘The Best Gift’. The campaign, conceptualised by Ogilvy Gurgaon, tells the story of a last-minute flyer who decides to come back to trip home to celebrate Diwali with the ones who miss him the most after failing to find any satisfactory e gift for his family members. The conveys the message that ‘the best gift that you can give this Diwali is you’.

Oppo India – Light Up New Beginnings

Oppo India has launched its new festive campaign, ‘Light Up New Beginnings’. With this film, the brand sends out the message of hope, positivity and urges people to spread joy, cheer and optimism this festive season. Moreover, the campaign also highlights that there is always light at the end of the tunnel despite all the hurdles.

Lifestyle – #DilSeDiwali

Lifestyle has launched its ‘Dil Se Diwali’ campaign, conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson India. It depicts a story of a beautiful moment between a couple and highlights the joy of dressing up.

Axis Bank – Dil Se Open Celebrations

Axis Bank has rolled out its ‘Dil Se Open Celebrations’ campaign to promote offers and deals launched for this festive season. Along with communicating about the offers, Axis Bank also urges consumers to celebrate and be open to happiness, whether big or small, ‘kyunki Diwali roz roz nahi aati’.

Greenply Industries Limited – #YahanRishteBasteHain

Greenply Industries Limited has launched a short film ‘The Table’ as a part of its festive campaign, #YahanRishteBasteHain. The film shows how a table gradually becomes a centre of the family bonding. The film ends on a happy note as a family is seen being reunited on the occasion of Diwali, while the table becomes fulcrum of the family reunion. With this campaign, the brand wants to establish a deeper connect with the audience.

Godrej aer – #PowerPocketZarooriHai

Godrej aer has launched released a digital film series as part of #PowerPocketZarooriHai campaign to ring in the festive cheer. The Diwali special film, conceptualised by Creativeland Asia, focuses on the necessity of the air fresher and highlights the fact that the power pocket keeps bathrooms fresh during the festive season.

Tanishq – Utsaah

Jewellery brand Tanishq has unveiled the much awaited Diwali campaign, Utsaah. The Diwali film, conceptualised by Lowe Lintas, emphasises on adorning relationships. The need to find comfort in the present, and celebrate every small moment forms the core of the Diwali campaign.

WOW Skin Science – #KhilKeManaoDiwaliWithWOW

Personal care brand WOW Skin Science has launched a new campaign, #KhilKeManaoDiwaliWithWOW. The campaign encourages consumers to indulge in a self-care session amid the festivities.

Purplle.com – #PurplleWaliDiwali

Online beauty destination Purplle.com has launched its festive campaign, #PurplleWaliDiwali. In the campaign, Sara Ali Khan is seen grooving to the tune of ‘Yeh Diwali Purplle Wali’ which has been recreated from the famous ‘Yeh Jaawani Hai Deewani’ song.

RR Kabel – Ek Diwali Aisi Bhi

RR Kabel has launched ‘Ek Diwali Aisi Bhi’ campaign to extend support and appreciation to the electrician community. The short digital video showcases how an electrician is unable to decorate his own home while he was busy doing the same for others.

Candere – #BaateinTohHongiHi

Candere by Kalyan Jewellers has launched #BaateinTohHongiHi campaign. The campaign reshapes the negative catchphrase with a positive emotion. While ‘Baatein toh hongi hi’ usually has a negative connotation in the Indian social context because people love to gossip or comment when someone doesn’t conform to societal norms or follow the standard convention, the campaign gives a positive twist to the old term. The campaign brings forth the idea that the nature of a rumour or gossip depends on how you react to it.

Pickrr – Khushiyon Ki Tarakki

SaaS-based startup Pickrr has launched its ad campaign ‘Khushiyon Ki Tarakki’, conceptualised by its in-house team. The film showcases how Pickrr’s logistics services has been enhancing the lives of small businesses in India. Additionally, the campaign is based on an insight that SMB owners end up missing out on family time as business hours increases during festive season.

OKCredit – Diwali Ok Hai

Digital bookkeeping app OKCredit has rolled out Diwali Ok Hai campaign. The campaign shows the hurdles of millions of merchants across the country who willingly give credit to their customers but find it challenging to get it back. The campaign shows a family of a merchant and how they have to forgo their desires in the festive season as the merchant has not been able to recover the dues in time. It also highlights that the adoption of OkCredit app makes it easier for merchants to calculate dues.

