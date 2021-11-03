Diwali 2021: A look at brand campaigns released this season – Part 1

Brand campaigns released on the occasion of Diwali 2021.

With the Diwali season here, brands across categories are looking to connect with their consumers to spread hope and positivity after what the country has been through in the last 18 months. BrandWagon Online takes a look at some of the campaigns rolled out this year–

Vivo – #JoyOfHomecoming

This Diwali, Vivo and Dentsu Impact have launched their new campaign, ‘Joy of Homecoming’ across mainline and digital platforms. The campaign encapsulates the role of smartphone photography in rekindling the joy of connections and elevating the festive cheer.

GripInvest – #InvestInIndia

Grip Invest, a new-age investment platform, has launched a new campaign, ‘Invest in India’, that allows users to invest in businesses building India in a whole new way. The company launched a video on Diwali highlighting how small investments have the ability to empower the country in various ways and build the assets the country needs.

itel – ‘itel ke saath tyohaar sahi hai’

Itel has recently released its new festive film- ‘itel ke saath tyohaar sahi hai’ to celebrate the spirit of itel customers. The film launched ahead of Diwali is showcasing how itel’s range of products starting from its latest TV and Soundbar to Smartphone and Smart Gadgets have empowered and made life better and colorful for its consumers.

ZEE- #YehDiwaliKissonWali

This Diwali, OptimiZEE, the social content hub at ZEE celebrates stories that strike a chord with its campaign #YehDiwaliKissonWali. Featuring actors such as Zarina Wahab, Avtar Gill and Virender Saxena, and rolled-out across ZEE’s social platforms, the films portray a relatable moment and the countless stories that unfold with the message #YehDiwaliKissonWali.

Greenlam Industries – Celebrate Diwali at home

Greenlam Industries Ltd. has released a short video around celebrating Diwali at home. The brand celebrates the goodness in life and highlights the importance of taking time to ‘celebrate at home and celebrate home’, this Diwali.

Wiggles.in – #NoToNoise

Making way for a festive season that is free from anxiety, stress and aggression for pets and animals, Wiggles.in has launched its #NoToNoise Diwali campaign that focuses on ensuring that pets and animals equally enjoy a festive season filled with cheer, positivity and happiness. #NoToNoise is currently live on digital and social media platforms.

Ferrero Rocher – #MakeDiwaliGolden

Ferrero Rocher has launched #MakeDiwaliGolden campaign, emphasising on ‘golden moments of togetherness’ and celebrating tomorrow. As per the company, the campaign builds on the idea of connecting with your precious ones, coming together and creating golden memories.

Spice Money – Dil Se Diwali

Spice Money has launched a new brand campaign for Diwali called ‘Dil Se Diwali’, to highlight and celebrate the significant strides rural India has made in the adoption of the digital payments ecosystem. The campaign is launched through a digital TVC that ties together the spirit of Diwali traditions with the transformation brought in by digital payments.

ZING – ‘Be a sparkle with ZING’

With Diwali around the corner, ZING has rolled out a campaign, ‘Be a sparkle with Zing’ that urges individuals to ‘gift’ their time by being mentors to those in need. The drive aims to enrich the lives of under-resourced youth, who lack the support in their crucial years of growth.

Shoppers Stop – Diwali starts with Shoppers Stop

Shoppers Stop has launched their new Diwali campaign ‘Diwali starts with Shoppers Stop.’ With this campaign, Shoppers Stop highlights that Diwali is not just a day, it starts in the hearts of people.

