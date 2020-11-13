Diwali 2020: How brands are communicating during the festival of lights

From Facebook, Paytm, to Bajaj Allianz Life and Tata Motors-- here’s how brands are communicating this festive season

With consumer sentiments picking up amidst the festive season leading up to the festival of lights, brands have dived into the celebratory mood through relevant, thought-provoking campaigns in line with the ongoing pandemic in the country. FE BrandWagon takes a look at some of the campaigns released to celebrate Diwali–

Facebook- More Together

Facebook launched a short film underscoring the power of connections, and its brand belief that people can do ‘More Together’ than alone. The film’s plot is centered around the spirit of resilience of 28 year old Pooja and how she helps sustain as many households as possible through the hardships of the pandemic via her dairy venture. Conceptualised by Taproot Dentsu, the film showcases the limitless possibilities when people come together.

Wiggles- #TrueBurstOfHappiness

Urging Indians to open their hearts and homes to pets and strays this Diwali, pet care brand Wiggles launched its Diwali campaign #TrueBurstOfHappiness. The digital campaign urges one to ponder upon what really is the true essence of Diwali and look beyond simply lights, sweets and firecrackers. It highlights moments of love, joy and happiness shared between family members along with their pets and how making pets an intrinsic part of celebration truly lightens up the atmosphere at home.

Haier India- #LightUpAHeart

Haier India launched its new digital film #LightUpAHeart, that celebrates the life of office people who work closely together but have drifted apart this Diwali due to remote office and work from home setups. The film seeks to play a vital role in nurturing office relationships and rekindle Diwali festivities with colleagues who despite efforts are not able to meet and celebrate the festival of lights together this year. The digital film has been conceptualised and created in collaboration with Zero Zero Creative Solutions.

Paytm- Iss Diwali Khushiyan

Paytm launched a digital ad film around Diwali celebrations showcasing how one can directly send money to another instantly thereby spreading joy during the festival of light. The film depicts the Indian sentiment around Diwali and how one can share happiness using Paytm with their loved ones even from a distance at a time when many Indians are unable to meet their families or travel this year for Diwali- due to the ongoing pandemic.

Exide- #TheDiwaliInvite

Exide BatMobile, the doorstep battery service from Exide Industries decided to tap into this deep-rooted tradition of rekindling the spirit of togetherness through #TheDiwaliInvite, a film of a BatMobile service person visiting a customer on the day of Diwali. Conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson, the film brings alive the true way of celebrating the festival and tries to show that sometimes spreading warmth is all about acknowledging the efforts of all those who always turn up to make our lives easier.

Trident Group- #RishtonkaBandhan

The #RishtonKaBandhan campaign celebrates the spirit of the season by putting the spotlight on the beauty of family bonding and subtly builds on the importance of the joy of gifting. Narrated by veteran actor Piyush Mishra, the digital campaign aims to inspire customers to cherish the spirit of togetherness on festivities.

Tata Motors- Silent Diwali Film

Tata Motors rolled out the ‘Silent Diwali Film’, encouraging viewers to celebrate a silent, safe and pollution free Diwali with their loved ones. The video aims to encourage viewers to protect the environment by opting for an electric mobility solution as a step towards building a sustainable future for India. Highlighting one of the important features of an electric car i.e. curbing noise pollution, this film draws attention to the underlying message – ‘the loudest statement will be the quietest one’.

Ferrero Rocher – #PreciousGoldenDiwali

This Diwali, Ferrero Rocher has launched its #PreciousGoldenDiwali campaign. The campaign brings to life, the celebration of the festival of lights with a golden experience for its consumers through digital and on-ground activations. The campaign builds on the idea of celebrating Diwali with your precious ones and creating golden memories.

Bajaj Allianz Life- #KhushiyonKaReturnGift

Bajaj Allianz Life launched a digital campaign for this Diwali -#KhushiyonKaReturnGift. The video campaign urges people to gift meaningful moments and memories to people this Diwali, and make a difference in their lives. Bajaj Allianz Life brings back hope and compassion through this campaign by advocating the thought of giving back to the community by helping them achieve their life goals and in return, enjoy its fulfilling returns.

Max Fashion – Max Diwali Khushiyon Wali

The “Max Diwali Khushiyon Wali” campaign celebrates the festive spirit through a film that showcases the importance of togetherness and celebrating the festival of lights and happiness in difficult times of Covid where the new normal is social distancing and celebrating festivals with family at home or virtually, from a distance. The film draws attention to a sweet slice of life moment between loved ones urging families to embrace the new normal while keeping the spirit of Diwali festivities and togetherness alive.

