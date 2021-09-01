DistroTV partners with House Of Cheer to onboard South Asian channels

DistroTV plans to scale this operation over the next 12 to 18 months in other international markets.

DistroTV, an ad-supported streaming service owned by California-based media technology company DistroScale, has entered into a partnership with Raj Nayak’s House Of Cheer to on-board South Asian TV channels in the international markets. Catering primarily to the US, the UK and Canadian population, DistroTV has over 150 channels, including Bloomberg, EuroNews, Us Weekly, among others. Its latest move is to offer premier Indian channel content through a free bundle service called DistroTV Desi. This bundle will offers a variety of diverse content focusing on entertainment, lifestyle and news geared toward the South East Asian population abroad and air in their native languages including Punjabi, Hindi and Gujarati, among others.

“Today’s broadcasters and content creators face a few critical challenges,” said Navdeep Saini, co-founder and CEO, DistroScale, parent company of DistroTV. “They struggle with the cost of content delivery, with understanding how to best drive viewership, and with how to effectively market and monetise their content. At DistroTV, we aim to address all of these issues so that content creators can focus solely on their craft: producing meaningful content that will resonate with viewers,” he added

As per the company, the DistroTV Desi Bundle is an easy pathway to reach the 20-million, strong South East Asian diaspora across North America and the EU, representing a large revenue opportunity. The company has recently onboarded a few channels including Times Now, Mirror Now, Wion TV, Zoom, Times Navbharat, Republic World, Republic Bharat and Mastiii TV. The company is also in advanced discussion with a further 15-20 channels that include regional languages like Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

“DistroTV makes it easier than ever for Indian content creators and channels to distribute and monetise their content globally, without worrying about the setup, infrastructural, and ad costs, which is a huge savings on their bottom line,” said Raj Nayak, managing director, House of Cheer, and an advisor to Distro TV.

Read Also: The Indian OTT space has 353 million users and 96 million active paid subscribers: Ormax Report

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook